Cumberland County to host 20th victims’ rights rally

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday is Cumberland County’s 20th victims’ rights rally. It comes during the nation’s 40th Annual Victims’ Rights Week.

The event starts 4:30 p.m. People will be gathering in front of the old courthouse in Carlisle.

This year’s theme is Support Victims, Build Trust, Engage Communities.

Participants will be celebrating survivors, those who walk alongside them and the members of law enforcement who work to help both.

Among the speakers are Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert and crime victim survivor Jodi Bales, whose daughter was killed by a woman who was texting and driving in 2016.

Camp Hill Borough Police Officer Ryan McClure and retired Upper Allen Township Police Chief James Adams will also be honored for their advocacy and support for those impacted by crime.

#CumberlandCounty First Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert discusses the goals of this afternoon's victims' rights rally & how community members can help survivors of all crimes:

First Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert says it’s vital to show victims of all crimes that there are people who care for them, survivors like them, those they can trust and others creating hope.

“It draws and empowers the community to step up and step out, and it allows crime victims and survivors to gather, recognize that they are not alone, that others have healed,” said Sibert.

Sibert says while you can’t always totally understand, you can empathize and offer services.

Raising awareness about resources is a key part of this event.

Multiple local agencies are set to participate.

Cumberland County’s Victim Services Division outlines resources on its website, including the PA Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the PA Coalition Against Rape.