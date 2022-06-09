HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a woman from Cumberland County pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 8 for false statements relating to health issues.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, 48-year-old Shelley Norekia of Newville admitted that on or around Feb. 4, 2020, she made false statements concerning her five-year-old daughter to medical providers.

The release states that Noreika told her daughter to pretend to have a seizure while Norekia filmed her. Norekia then emailed the video clip of the fake seizure to her daughter’s pediatric neurologist, as well as false statements regarding the child’s medical condition.

On other occasions, Norekia also falsely reported to medical providers that her daughter experienced seizures, where in fact they never occurred.

Noreika never witnessed her daughter have an actual seizure on Feb. 4, 2020, or on any other date. Noreika misled medical providers concerning the health and condition of her daughter knowing they would rely on her false statements in their diagnosis and treatment decisions.

In accordance with a written plea agreement, the parties agreed the offense involved a loss amount of over $95,000, but less than $150,000 which included costs borne by insurers and the government for unnecessary medical treatments and visits.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the offense charged is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.



