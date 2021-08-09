Cumberland-Perry Area Career and Technical Center hosts student summer camp

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students are getting a hands-on approach to potential career paths through a summer career camp.

Cumberland-Perry Area Career and Tech Center is hosting the four-day camp. Each student picks a career path in criminal justice, cosmetology, culinary arts, or electrical construction.

“This gives them a chance to come into the school, do some hands-on activities for three hours a day, and that way they get to explore what they want to do in their future,” Joseph Knouse of the Career and Technical Center said.

The camp is offered to students in sixth through eighth grade.