Cumberland Valley cancels high schoolers’ trip to Spain because of coronavirus concerns

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WTHM) – Cumberland Valley School District has canceled a trip to Barcelona because of coronavirus concerns.

The trip scheduled for April was for a group of high schoolers.

Superintendent Dr. David Christopher sent an email to the impacted families, saying, “the decision was made after a review of several agency reports and in consultation with the District’s physician. It was done so with the health, safety, and welfare of our students and staff as our utmost concern.”

The district says the trip was coordinated through ACIS Educational Tours, which doesn’t require school affiliation to host trips. So, if parents want to, they can contact ACIS about this or future trips.

Friday, Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health two presumptive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. One is in Wayne County, and another is in Delaware County. Both adults are in isolation at their homes.