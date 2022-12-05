HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania named its “Teacher of the Year” today.

On, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, 12 nominees for the award gathered in Hershey for the ceremony. This year’s top teacher is Ryan D. Hardesty who teaches at Blackhawk School District in Beaver County.

Cumberland Valley’s Julie Hussey represented the Midstate. Hussey teaches 5th grade at Shaull Elementary. She says that her winning formula is connecting with students.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I take what they want to learn about and transform it and figure out how to get the standards to meet what they want to learn,” said Hussey. “It takes a little but more time to plan those lessons, but I think connections are very important, besides just relationships, connecting what they’re learning, and they need to know the why.”

Hussey shared her advice to students with us. “Never give up… and you’ll never know where you’ll end up.”