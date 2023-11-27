HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Today marks Cyber Monday, if you are still looking for deals on holiday gifts, all of those discounts will be virtual!

Instead of waking up to an early morning alarm and hitting the road, shoppers can wake up and find sales from the comfort of their homes.

The National Retail Federation expects shoppers will spend more this year than last year, but the pace of spending will be slower.

According to experts with ABC News, retailers began offering deals in October of this year, bringing back to life a trend that started during the pandemic due to supply chain issues and inflation.

Experts also say online retailers have started to embrace “buy now, pay later,” payment plans, which allows shoppers to make payments over time without typically charging interest.

Today, consumers can expect to find good deals in health and beauty, kitchen appliances, and technology.

