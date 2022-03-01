CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor says a police officer was justified in using lethal force against a man shot and killed during a confrontation last month in which the officer was also wounded.

Roger Wayne Ellis

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said Tuesday that no charges would be filed in the Feb. 16 shooting death of 54-year-old Roger Ellis in North Middleton Township.

State police said Ellis brandished a handgun outside a mobile home on Brittney Drive and shot a North Middleton Township officer “at close range,” hitting the officer’s bulletproof vest. Police said Ellis later came toward the officer, who fired, and Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a situation where the officers felt — particularly the officer that was hit — that his life was in danger and that he had no choice,” McCormack said.

The officer shot by Ellis shot was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released.

Ellis had an active arrest warrant for fleeing and eluding police stemming from an attempted police stop in January in Camp Hill as well as other warrants, police said.