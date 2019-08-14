Daily shower and t-storm threat as humidity stays high through the weekend

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Humid, Stray T-Storms. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 70.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 83.

A stalled frontal boundary will be the impetus for a few showers and t-storms over the next few days, right into the weekend. That includes today, which is starting off foggy and damp in a few spots from leftover showers last night. Expect a fair amount of clouds today with a few peeks of sun. It will be very humid today with just a few showers and t-storms this afternoon and evening. You can get your outdoor plans in around the raindrops later today for sure. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.

The 7-Day forecast looks unsettled and there will be daily chances for rain, but it won’t be horrible or without dry periods. All of this results from a stalled front in northern Virginia. We are on the northern fringe of this front, leading to dense clouds to start everyday and the chance for stray showers and t-storms. Some backyards could see little to no rain this week despite the daily chance for these showers and t-storms. There is a better chance for late-day t-storms tomorrow, but the overall trend is more clouds, more humidity, and just widely scattered showers and t-storms into next week. For those of you that wanted summer to come back before fall activities ramp up, it looks like the next two weeks are for you! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara