HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — One of the final animals to be showcased at the Farm Show are dairy cows.

The Dairy Cattle Show was on Thursday morning.

Lolly Leshar of Way-Har Farms showed two cows at this year’s Farm Show. Her family farm in Berks County has been in operation for 52 years.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 5,400 dairy farm families. It ranks second in the nation for the number of dairy farms and 7th in total milk production nationally.