HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dam repairs and expansion will cause lane restrictions on I-83 south, John Harris Bridge from Friday, Oct. 7 until Monday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17.

The repairs will take place from 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. on the listed dates.

From Oct. 10 through Oct. 14, the right two lanes of I-83 south on the John Harris Bridge will be closed from 17th Street to the Lemoyne exit as well as the on-ramp to I-83 south from Front Street.

From Oct. 14 through Oct. 17, the left two lanes of I-83 south from 13th Street to I-83 south will be restricted; There will not be any ramp closures from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17.

To check traffic conditions, visit 511PA.com.