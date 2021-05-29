Damp, cool, and breezy for the holiday weekend

TODAY: AM Showers, PM Drizzle, Chilly. Hi 54. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers, Especially Late. Lo 49. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers, Drizzle, & Cool. Hi 55. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

As of midnight, Harrisburg International picked up almost three quarters of an inch of rain, and we’ll continue to add on this weekend as a stubborn trough of low pressure sets up shop nearby. This will supply a continuous east/northeast breeze, keeping us cloudy, damp, and unusually cool for this time of year. Showers today will be steadiest this morning before we transition to mainly just off and on drizzle this afternoon. Temperatures will only rise a couple degrees today from this morning’s numbers.

Additional showers will develop by late tonight as another wave develops along the coast. This wave will impact us into Sunday as well with more rain and drizzle. Expect a near repeat of today with highs struggling to reach the mid-50s. Total rainfall for today and Sunday will range between a half inch and inch for most places.

Memorial Day looks to be saved as the unsettled weather finally moves northeast. Temperatures will remain below average but much improved from this weekend. Expect a gradual uptick in temps as we head through next week, with highs back near 80 by late-week. With the warmth will come more unsettled weather as a trough of low pressure moves over the Great Lakes. Daily scattered storm chances will begin Wednesday and continue through at least Friday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo