Dangerous heat and humidity today through Sunday

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray Evening T-Storm. Hi 96. Heat Index Near 110.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 78.

SATURDAY: Hot & Humid. Hi 98. Heat Index Near 110.

SUNDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 96. Heat Index Near 110.

After hitting 90 degrees at Harrisburg International Airport yesterday, the heatwave is official and the hottest air so far this year, and potentially in a few years, is upon us.

Today begins a 3 day stretch of extreme heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, with very high humidity. This will produce a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees each afternoon through Sunday! Please use caution if you are planning any strenuous outdoor activities over the weekend. There could be a stray t-storm that fires up late this evening in spots, but most areas will stay quiet.

Looking ahead, the heat will finally break early next week thanks to a cold frontal passage on Monday. T-storms are likely both Sunday and Monday afternoon ahead of the front. Cooler and less humid air looks to arrive by Tuesday and continuing through the middle of next week as high temperatures return to the 80s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara