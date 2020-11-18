Meteorologist Dan Tomaso takes a look at the latest weather trends for the week of Thanksgiving. Some shower activity is looking more likely at this time for Wednesday, but trends favor relatively seasonable and dry weather for Thanksgiving day. Another storm system may arrive by Black Friday night ahead of the weekend, but that is pretty far out in the model guidance and definitely not a guarantee. Watch the forecast video to see more!
Dan’s Thanksgiving Outlook
Mild enough for outdoor Thanksgiving festivities...