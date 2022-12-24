DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation is taking place after a 63-year-old inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died early Christmas Eve morning.

According to a release from Dauphin County, Richard A. Carter had a medical emergency shortly after midnight on Dec. 24. His medical emergency prompted prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment. This treatment included CPR and an AED.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Carter was pronounced dead on Saturday at 12:54 a.m., according to the release from Dauphin County.

The Dauphin County Coroner and District Attorney’s Criminal Investigation Unit are currently reviewing the circumstances around the death of Carter. Officials say that they notified Carter’s family on Saturday morning.

According to the release from Dauphin County, Carter was booked into the prison on Dec. 20 on a contempt charge, with his bail set at $10,000.

The release also mentioned that Carter had a preexisting medical condition which required medication and that he didn’t have a cellmate.

Dauphin County mentioned that after reviewing video evidence, it was observed that a nurse went into Carter’s cell on Friday night at 9:31 p.m. and made contact with him. Carter took his medication that night. Staff also made 15-minute rounds on Carter’s cellblock.

According to officials, Carter’s temperature was 73.5 degrees immediately after his medical emergency.

Dauphin County stated that additional information will be released when it is appropriate, considering the investigation as well as the decedent’s HIPAA rights.