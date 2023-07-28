MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A veteran-owned brewery in Dauphin County recently announced that it will be closing the doors of its main location in the coming months.

abc27 news reported back on July 7 when the Tattered Flag Brewery listed its Middletown location at 1 South Union Street, for sale. The listing for the 13,000-square-foot property stated that the building included a “state-of-the-art brewery, distillery, and full-service restaurant with seating up to 200 guests.”

Recently on July 28, Tattered Flag Brewery officially announced on Facebook that it would be closing its doors in Middletown in the coming months due to “inflation/labor costs.”

Tattered Flag Brewery’s full Facebook statement reads:

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that after seven incredible years, our final day of operation will be Sunday, October 1st. Had we known the pandemic was coming, we would not have expanded as quickly as we did. When the Covid shutdowns happened, we resigned ourselves to the fact that we would likely go out of business…but Pat said, “Let’s do as much good as we can before the end.” So we made hand sanitizer and fought like hell to survive. Unfortunately, the pandemic and the resulting inflation/labor crisis have finally caught up to us. Many of you will ask how you can help. We ask that you come see us several more times in the next two months, and when you do, take good care of our amazing staff. We want to thank everyone who supported us…our Middletown neighbors and friends, near and far, who raised a flag with us. We shared good times and great experiences that we will cherish forever. Tattered Flag Brewery

According to the Tattered Flag Brewery’s website, at one point they had locations in Lancaster (1018 Christian Street), Gettysburg (45 Steinwehr Avenue), and Hershey (251 West Chocolate Avenue). The Hershey location was taken over by YAH Brew back in March and the other locations are listed as “temporarily closed” on their website.

Prior to their October 1 closure, the Tattered Flag Brewery’s hours of operation in Middletown will be:

Tuesdays to Thursdays // 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Fridays to Saturdays // 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Sundays // 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

abc27 reached out to the Tattered Flag Brewery for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.