BLUE BELL, Pa. (WHTM) – Newly elected Dauphin County Commissioner Justin Douglas introduced President Joe Biden in Blue Bell today as part of the President’s campaign kick-off.

Douglas’ November election victory helped Democrats take control of Dauphin County for the first time in 100 years.

“I’m proud to be here today supporting a president that has been strong and unequivocal in his defending American democracy,” said Douglas.

Douglas won the third and final seat on Dauphin County’s Board of Commissioners, beating out incumbent Republican Chad Saylor by 0.16%.

Biden’s first campaign speech of the 2024 season came after a visit to Valley Forge and a day before the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Senator John Fetterman were among the dignitaries in attendance.