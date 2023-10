HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Wednesday was a special day for abc27.

The Dauphin County Commissioners stopped by on Wednesday to declare it as George Richards Day.

Richards has worked at abc27 News for the past 45 years. During his time here, he has worked as an assignment editor, anchor, and reporter.

George is an integral part of the abc27 newsroom, helping you get the latest news.

Congratulations to George for 45 years with abc27!