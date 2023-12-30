LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in two Dauphin County communities are being advised to conserve and boil water due to a loss of positive water pressure.

Residents in Lykens Borough and Wisconisco Township should conserve and boil water. According to Lykens Borough, this is due to a water main leak which has been unable to be located at this time.

The borough also stated that bulk water is being hauled in and the search to find the leaks in the water distribution system is ongoing.

A loss of positive water pressure may allow contamination to enter the distribution system and can increase the chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

To properly boil water, residents should do the following:

Fill a pot with water.

Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top.

Keep the water boiling for one full minute.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice, according to borough officials.