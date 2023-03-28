HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Reoccurring violence in Harrisburg is making some people uneasy.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said his office and Harrisburg police are battling crime to the best of their ability.

For the safety of the community and so investigations are not jeopardized lot is done behind closed doors, said Chardo.

“In 1973 and 1974 we had 40 something homicides in the city of Harrisburg in each of those years,” Chardo said.

While Harrisburg isn’t seeing as many homicides as years ago, it is seeing an uptick in violence, gun violence, from illegal guns, according to Chardo.

“Most of these offenses are committed by with illegal guns, and so identifying the source of those guns tracking them down. And you know, holding responsible not just the person who who discharged the gun illegally but the person who supplied it,” said Chardo.

He said it is the office and Harrisburg’s top priority, but the public might not know that.

“The police reports aren’t public documents. And so, their diligent inquiry is known only to the law enforcement side. And they are working hard on these cases,” Chardo said.

Chardo says to help solve some of the cases they are investigating now, they want people to testify. However, they will not compel someone for “no good reason.”