DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s becoming harder and harder to find volunteer firefighters, and that’s why the Paxtang Borough Fire Company in Dauphin County is ready to partner with another fire company.

However, not all first responders are on board with this agreement.

“If this goes forward, the Paxtang Fire Company likely won’t sustain itself for long,” said Matthew Lemmon, Paxtang fire Capt.

The Borough of Paxtang plans to enter an intermunicipal fire protection agreement with Swatara Township volunteer fire company they say due to a lack of retention and recruitment.

“And all volunteer fire companies are facing staffing crisis shortage of volunteers and the Paxtang Fire Company is no different than any of those companies,” Lemmon said.

Lemmon says the department would do better working with a city fire department.

“The Paxtang Fire Company fully supports a contract with the city of Harrisburg as we feel that’s going to provide the best service and most reliable service to the residents of Paxtang Borough,” Lemmon added.

First responders say an agreement with another volunteer department is not the best choice for residents and businesses.

“The Swatara contract they are a volunteer fire company, they still at times have significant staffing issues that causes them not being able to provide the necessary service that the residents deserve,” Lemmon said.

“I think we should be seeing what the fire company wants how everybody wants to see it work and not keeping it all behind closed doors,” Gavin Ford said.

Council says those living in the area will see no change in service just the painting on the trucks.

But residents say they want to see more about how this agreement would work.

“I think the public deserves to know of what’s going to potentially happen with this contract,” Ford said.