HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School in Hummelstown will be dismissing students early on Friday, May 12.

According to the high school’s Facebook page, the school will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. due to flying ants.

In a statement, the school states the following:

ALERT – Lower Dauphin High School will DISMISS today at 10:30 am on Friday, May 12, due to flying ants in the high school cafeteria which will prevent us from having lunch. Lower Dauphin High School

The post also says that no other schools in the district are affected and those schools will be dismissed at regular time.