Dauphin County residents to participate in National Recovery Month Virtual 5K

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is hosting a virtual 5k for National Recovery Month.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, people are encouraged to walk or run wherever they’d like, while following social distancing guidelines.

To register, contact Helen Spence at 717-574-8810 or hspence@dauphinc.org or Frances Lavender at 717-571-1344 or flavender@comcast.net.

The goals are to continue to reduce the stigma of asking for help and to raise awareness about local resources.

Next Saturday, there will be an in-person event on City Island, where people in recovery can connect.