HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local senior care facility that is located in Harrisburg recently announced that it will be closing its doors.

On Thursday, December 7, Kaplan Development Group LLC, announced that Butler Street Senior Living, located at 3251 Butler Street in Harrisburg, would be closing down shortly after the New Year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kaplan Development Group LLC says that they decided to close this location down due to “shifting healthcare dynamics and industry challenges.” They went on to say that their decision to close came after completing a thorough assessment of their operations.

According to Vice President of Sales & Marketing Christopher Slavicek, the upcoming closure will impact approximately 40 senior residents. The company says that they will be providing “guidance and assistance” to these residents to help them find alternative healthcare providers.

They also said that finding “alternate employment” for their team members at Butler Street Senior Living “remains a high priority.”

“We extend our sincerest thanks to the community for their trust and support over the years,” the company said. “While the closure of Butler Street Senior Living marks the end of an era, we remain committed to the well-being of our residents and staff. We are grateful for the relationships cultivated with residents, families, team members, professional partners, and the greater community.”

Butler Street Senior Living will officially close its doors on January 31, 2024.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.