HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County teen is urging everyone to wear a mask in an original rap she wrote called “My Mask”.

Casaya Achampong, 14, wanted to spread the word of the importance of wearing a mask.

She wrote “My Mask” to the tune “My Shot” from the broadway show “Hamilton”.

Achampong also shot a socially distanced video for the song that is getting a lot of views online.