Dauphin County to review policies after deaths of inmates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Prison Board of Inspectors is launching an independent medical review of policies and procedures after the deaths of two inmates.

Jimmy King Jr. died Saturday, August 29 after a medical event at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. A county spokesperson said he was found barely responsive in his cell several days before.

On August 20, Herbert Tilghman died after suffering a medical event. Advocates for better prison conditions said inmates said Tilghman was going through detox and was not given proper medical care.

A county spokesperson said he was given first aid and called EMS. Autopsy results are still pending.