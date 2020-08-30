Dauphin County to review policies after deaths of inmates

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Prison Board of Inspectors is launching an independent medical review of policies and procedures after the deaths of two inmates.

Jimmy King Jr. died Saturday, August 29 after a medical event at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. A county spokesperson said he was found barely responsive in his cell several days before.

On August 20, Herbert Tilghman died after suffering a medical event. Advocates for better prison conditions said inmates said Tilghman was going through detox and was not given proper medical care.

A county spokesperson said he was given first aid and called EMS. Autopsy results are still pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss