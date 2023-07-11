LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County township is turning to a new, renewable source of energy to power a few of its buildings.

On Monday, July 10, officials flipped the switch on new solar panel arrays. These solar panels will be powering the Municipal Services Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Some of the panels were installed on a parking canopy designed to keep the township’s police vehicles out of the weather.

Solar Arrays across for the Lower Allen Township Public Works Facility 1400 St. John’s Road, Camp Hill (Courtesy of Lower Allen Township)

Solar Arrays across for the Lower Allen Township Public Works Facility 1400 St. John’s Road, Camp Hill (Courtesy of Lower Allen Township)

According to Forbes, the amount of U.S. electricity that comes from solar energy is more than 80 times the amount used a decade ago. Pennsylvania has the capacity to produce 786.7 megawatts of solar energy through systems already in place, which is according to sunpower.com