HUMNMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time, locally-owned toy store recently relocated to a new storefront in Hummelstown.

abc27 news reported back in January 2023 that the locally beloved Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop was sold, following its December closure. The buyer of the recently expanded 15,000-square-foot space was a local business owner named Grafton Stine, who is the owner and operator of the almost 40-year-old Toys on the Square, which was located on 22 E. Main Street.

According to Stine, Toys on the Square first opened its doors in Lancaster County back in 1985, then shortly after in 1987, Stine relocated the toy store to a space in Hershey. Years later in 2003, Stine moved Toys on the Square to its current location in Hummelstown, where it would remain until recently.

“You know, I have always been a kid at heart, and my parents opened [the toy store], so I decided to go into business with them,” Stine explained.

The new 15,000-square-foot space that is occupied by Toys on the Square offers a wide variety of toys, consisting of puzzles, games, science toys, Barbie, and a lot more. According to Stine, he and his partner did an initial inventory following the relocation – they currently are offering about 33,000 different toys and games in the new store.

According to Stine, he plans on turning his previous storefront on 22 East Main Street into an antique shop in the upcoming future.

The new Toys on the Square is located at 17 West Main Street in Hummelstown, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Stine, although the new toy store was opened to the public on Saturday, July 15, he is still planning on holding an official grand opening ceremony on September 9.

“People are coming in [to the new store] and they can’t believe how unbelievable it is,” Stine added. “We have already had people come to visit from over three hours away in Virginia and New York. [The toy store] really turned out better than expected.”