LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a deadly fire happened at around 6 a.m. in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County.

According to a public release, the fire happened in the 1900 block of Schoolhouse Road. Police said that 72-year-old Jay Ebersole died in the fire.

Pennsylvania State Police and the State Police Fire Marshal have said that this fire is not suspicious and is considered accidental in nature.

Officials have not released any more information at this time.