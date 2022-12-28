Police say the 29-year-old woman died at the hospital. After being hit by the tractor trailer at the intersection of Cameron and Paxton Street. This is the fourth time a bicyclist has died in Harrisburg this year.

“Honestly, it is just disheartening, that it is frustrating we keep seeing deaths. The city has said one life is too many, well we are seeing too many” says Brandon Bosom, a volunteer for recycle bicycle.

In Pennsylvania last year- there 766 injuries were related to driver- bicycle accidents and twenty-four of those accidents resulted in a death. Without any bike’s lanes or signs, bicyclist do not feel there is enough protection while riding on the streets.

“you’re right not to feel safe riding bikes around this city, unfortunately a lot of the people who get killed, don’t have a choice, they can’t afford a car, they have a disability, they may be unlicensed for various other reasons,” says Bosom.

In memory of every bicyclist who has died in a crash, a white bike is placed at the scene to remind fellow bike riders and drivers to be safe.







