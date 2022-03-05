HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Delone Catholic girls won the PIAA District III Class 4A Championship, 33-27 over Berks Catholic on Saturday. It is their seventh District title in school history.

The Squires got out to a fast start, leading the Saints 14-3 after just the first quarter. Both offenses stalled somewhat in the second, while Berks Catholic pulled within seven points to make the score 17-10 headed into halftime.

The 11 point lead after the first quarter was crucial as Berks Catholic outscored Delone 17-16 in the second half, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

The Squires were led by Giana Hoddinott who had 16 points in the win, followed by Makenna Mummert and Maggie Hughes who both had six points.

The Saints were led by Sydney Brown who poured in eight points while Caroline Reedy had six points in the loss.

Both teams will now play in the PIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament in Class 4A. Those games begin on Wednesday, March 9.