HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Democratic leaders rallied at the Pennsylvania Capitol to promote bills focused on stricter gun laws.

“We want people to be safe. We want children not to have to climb under their desks to practice hiding from active shooters. And we want kids, old folks in the community to walk to the store and not worry about getting shot,” said Sharif Street, Senator for Philadelphia’s 3rd District.

Democrats managed to pass two measures through the House. The first creating a “red flag” law, and the second expanding background checks. The bills are almost certain to fail in the Senate, but supporters say this is the best chance they’ve had in years and they don’t want to waste it.

“It’s pivotal. Summertime is coming, it’s pivotal because the legislation has already passed the House of Representatives. It’s pivotal because the governor has signaled a willingness to sign common sense gun reforms,” said Vincent Hughes, Senator for the 7th District.

According to the Pew Research Center, eight out of every ten murders last year involved a firearm. Guns are involved in the majority of both homicides and suicides in the United States.

“The news of another person losing their life unnecessarily, we worry to think about that. We fret about that waking up in the morning and, you know, turning on the news and is there another tragedy,” said Hughes.

In a month dedicated to preventing gun violence, the lawmakers promise to keep working to try and reduce the number of tragedies in the future.