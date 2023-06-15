(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a statewide drought watch Thursday and is now recommending residents and businesses to conserve water.

Some ways to voluntarily reduce nonessential water use, according to the DEP include:

Only running the dishwasher and washing machine with full loads

Not running the faucet while brushing teeth or shaving

Taking shorter showers

Only watering lawns if necessary and avoiding watering on windy or hot days

Setting blades to two-three inches when mowing lawns to encourage moisture retention

Watering gardens less, only on cooler evening or morning hours, directing water at the base of the plant and focusing on new plants

Skipping car washing

Sweeping sidewalks, decks and driveways instead of hosing

Checking and repairing household leaks

Setting up a rain barrel to repurpose rain

“Although this week has brought some welcome rain to much of the state, it’s not enough to make up for the lack of rainfall this spring, following a winter that brought little snowfall in many areas,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin.

“As a result, we’re seeing lowered stream flows, dropping groundwater levels, and persistent precipitation deficits. Water conservation, always a good practice, is especially helpful now as it’ll lessen potential future impacts on water supplies if rainfall continues to be scant this summer,” Negrin added.

For a list of additional water conservation tips visit the EPA’s website.

Eighteen public water suppliers are also requesting voluntary water conservation, the list is available on the DEP’s website.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is also warning residents to be aware of factors that increase the risk for wildfires including fuel sources such as dried grass or leaves; dry conditions, including low relative humidity; and ignition sources, such as sparks from an automobile, machine exhaust or burning trash.

More information about wildfires including how to reduce is available online on the DCNR’s website.