CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — An inspector with the Department of Agriculture found two different Midstate grocery stores to be out of compliance with 13 total violations.

Dauphin County:

Weis Markets #067 (1130 Mae Street, Hummelstown)

Back on Friday, November 17, this Weis Markets grocery store was found to be out of compliance with ten inspection violations. According to the inspector’s report, they found several violations throughout multiple departments in the store. Specifically, the Meat Department employees were seen not wearing proper hair restraints, in addition to the inspector finding multiple food contact surfaces that were uncleaned. The Seafood Department was cited for having a dirty spoon that was uncleaned from the night before, and for having food debris on its knives and knife holder. Lastly, the inspector noted that there was an accumulation of food debris that was seen across the entire facility on all of its floor drains.

It is important to note that the inspector says this establishment corrected six of its ten violations at the time of the inspection.

Lancaster County:

Giant Foods #6014 (1278 South Market Street, Elizabethtown)

Earlier this week on Wednesday, November 29, this Giant Foods location was cited with three inspection violations. The inspector reported that the person in charge did not demonstrate the necessary knowledge of food safety. Furthermore, the establishment was cited for not producing enough hot water at their supply sinks or their handwash sinks. It should be mentioned that the handwash sinks are required to produce water that is at least 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.