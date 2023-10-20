CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week in the Midstate we had five restaurants across two counties with more than 40 combined inspection violations, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Cumberland County:

Great Wall (1225 Ritner Highway)

On Wednesday, October 18, it was found that this Chinese restaurant did not meet compliance due to eight inspection violations. According to the inspector, they saw cigarettes, cigarette butts, and an ashtray in the food storage area; simultaneously, it was noted that there was uncovered food in the food storage area. Additionally, the inspector observed dirty equipment being stored as “Clean” and saw various foods being stored directly on the floor of the walk-in refrigerator. This food is supposed to be stored at least six inches off the floor.

Pizza Boli’s (328 North Hanover Street)

On Tuesday, October 17, this Italian chain restaurant was found to be out of compliance with seven inspection violations. The inspector noted that there were “potential rodent harborage areas” on the exterior of the building. Spreadable toppings were also seen being stored in the prep area without any coverings, which has the potential to spread contamination. In addition to these violations, the inspector also saw food prep equipment not being clean after use and then being stored above the sink, which has the potential to spread contamination.

It should be noted that two of the seven violations from this establishment were marked as repeat inspection violations.

Al-Khayrat Halal Market (225 Penrose Place)

On Tuesday, October 17, this grocery market was out of compliance and cited with seventeen inspection violations. According to the inspector, they saw coconuts in the reach-in cooler on the sales floor with a “mold-like residue” on them. There was also an observed accumulation of dust on the fan covers in the walk-in refrigerator, which poses a contamination risk to the food being stored inside. In addition, the inspector found several food contact surfaces on the meat-cutting vertical saw to be unclean.

It should be noted that of the 17 inspection violations, the person in charge corrected one of them on-site.

Lancaster County:

Hippo Bubble Tea (2050 Fruitville Pike)

On Tuesday, October 17, this Taiwanese Bubble Tea establishment was out of compliance with five inspection violations. A black residue was observed by the inspector to be on the inside of the ice maker. The inspector also saw a “Y” connection attached to the faucet of the hand-washing sink, which prevented employees from having free-flowing water to wash their hands. In addition, the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety.

Stover’s News (24 North 3rd Street)

On Friday, October 13, this convenience store was found to be out of compliance with five inspection violations. According to the inspector, they observed a slimy black residue inside the ice maker, along with pre-packaged foods not being labeled with the Big 9 allergens. They also noted a missing lid on a chest freezer that caused the insulation to be exposed, which could cause the food and ice to be contaminated.

It is important to note that four of the five violations were marked as repeat violations from a previous inspection.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.