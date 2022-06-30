HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is celebrating pride month. Russell Redding, Secretary of Agriculture visited the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg on June 30 to speak with small business owners.

While Redding did some shopping of his own, he spoke about the importance of equality in agriculture by highlighting LGBTQ and women-owned businesses.

“We really just want to honor that particularly in a place like a market that is fully accessible to us and honors diversity and inclusion. So, we want to hold them up, we want to say thank you to them,” said Redding.

The secretary also said he wants to celebrate the wide range of diverse business owners and farmers who work to feed everyone in the Commonwealth.