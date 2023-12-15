CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week in the Midstate, the Department of Agriculture cited six different eateries with a combined 48 inspection violations.

Dauphin County:

Dunkin Donuts (6823 Paxton Street, Harrisburg)

On Tuesday, December 12, this Dunkin restaurant was cited with eleven violations. The inspector’s report says that there were employees in the kitchen who were not wearing proper hair restraints. The report goes on to cite the establishment for having out-of-date, ready-to-eat wraps and burritos in their walk-in cooler. There were other ready-to-eat wraps and burritos in the walk-in cooler that were not marked with the date that they were opened.

Subway (One Terminal Drive, Middletown)

On Tuesday, December 12, this Subway location was found to be out of compliance and cited with five violations. According to the report, the inspector found multiple pieces of equipment that were dirty and covered with food debris, in addition to there being a heavy build-up of grease at the three-bay sink area. The inspector’s report also says that there were several pieces of equipment that needed replaced, due to being deeply stained, cracked or broken.

Cumberland County:

Red Rootser Pizzeria (2 Neil Road, Shippensburg)

On Monday, December 11, this local pizzeria was out of compliance with eight inspection violations. The inspector’s report says that they found cigarettes on the preparation table in the prep area. The report goes on to say that there were food employees who were seen not wearing proper hair restraints, as well as seeing them touching food with their bare hands. According to the report, the inspector also observed a cutting board on the BaineMarie unit that had a black residue on it.

Lancaster County:

El Punto Restaurant (350 Main Street, Mountville)

On Tuesday, December 12, this local eatery was issued twelve inspection violations. According to the inspector, they saw evidence that food employees were eating at the food preparation table, which is not allowed. Furthermore, there was old food residue and grease that was on containers and dishes that were on the drying rack, as well as there being dust on the air intake vent that is over the front food service area. Lastly, the plumbing system was determined to not be in good condition, since there was grey water overflowing out of the grease trap under the sink.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Perry County:

Brother’s Pizza (233 Market Street, Newport)

On Monday, December 11, this pizzeria received six violations during their inspection. The inspector cited the establishment for not following proper cleaning procedures, such as not using soap while food employees washed their hands, in addition to employees washing their hands while wearing gloves instead of just removing the contaminated gloves. The inspector also says that the food facility had evidence of rodent and insect activity in the back storage areas.

York County:

Saubels Market (3611 East Market Street, York)

On Tuesday, December 12, this market was out of compliance with six inspection violations. The inspector found ready-to-eat luncheon meats that needed to be thrown away since they were beyond the 7-day use-by and sell-by date. In total, the manager had to throw away 121 pounds of lunch meat that was out of date (valued at $988.85). According to the report, the inspector also saw a cutting board in the produce preparation room with black stains and was determined to be unclean to sight and touch.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.