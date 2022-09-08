HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today The Department of Health will be distributing COVID-19 prevention kits to Harrisburg Amtrak Station passengers. These kits include three at-home antigen test kits, fact sheets, hand sanitizer, disposable face masks, and disinfecting wipes. The distribution will take place on September 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson will be visiting the Harrisburg Amtrak Station at 2 p.m. and she will be highlighting the continued efforts in the community to help keep travelers safe from COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is with us – but we have tools to keep ourselves safe. This effort is one way to remind Pennsylvanians of healthy, preventative habits while also helping to ensure they have access to these tools while traveling,” Dr. Johnson said. “People should feel comfortable traveling for work or leisure as they explore the commonwealth.”

According to the release, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) grant funding supports these efforts to help travelers be informed and have the necessary resources. The grant supports a media campaign as well, that is being shared through the end of 2022. It encourages domestic and international travelers to practice preventative efforts to avoid contacting and spreading COVID-19. These campaign materials range from videos, to posters, to billboards.

There will be another distribution by The Department of Health at the Lancaster Amtrak Station on September 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.