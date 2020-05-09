Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 1,078 positives bring statewide total to 55,316

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,078 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 55,316. The department is also reporting 72 new deaths bringing the death toll to 3,688.

The Department of Health sent a press release to the media which included the following information:

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

There are 221,791 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,239 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,605 cases among employees, for a total of 12,844 at 530 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 3,685 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 13 more will move to the yellow phase on May 15 .

