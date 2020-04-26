Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 1,116 positives bring statewide total to 41,165

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Sunday, the state is reporting 1,550 deaths in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here . All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 157,428 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 822 cases among employees, for a total of 7,635 at 431 distinct facilities in40 counties. Out of our total deaths, 952 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: