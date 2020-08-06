Department of Health to discuss increased COVID-19 testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is scheduled to discuss its efforts to increase COVID-19 testing to help stop the spread of the virus at a press conference Thursday.
Leaders said they want to make sure everyone in Pennsylvania who wants to get tested can get one near their community without it being a financial burden.
DOH has partnered with a number of companies, most recently Walmart, to help achieve that goal.
This week several drive-thru locations opened across the state including some in the Midstate to offer free testing.
Testing is available by appointment on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7-9 a.m at the following locations:
- Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 20245 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA
- Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 200 Kocher Lane, Elizabethville, PA
- Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 50 Newberry Parkway, Etters, PA
- Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1355 E Lehman St, Lebanon, PA
Governor Tom Wolf, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, and Walmart Regional Health and Wellness Director Jamie Reilly will hold a press conference Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m.
You can watch the livestream on abc27.com