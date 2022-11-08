RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28.

According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.

Gift Riteway is a miscellaneous department store that offers a variety of items, including but not limited to:

Variety of ‘fun’ socks

Wide knife selection

Clothing

Sporting goods

Christmas decorations

Tie Dye

This variety-filled department store is set to open its doors back up early next year, according to their release.

Prior to the sale of the new space in Red Lion, Gift Riteway was located in the York Galleria Mall, off of route 30.