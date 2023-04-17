DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township home was engulfed in flames on Monday evening, destroying the structure. The Hershey Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire units responded to the area.

Fire teams responded to the home, located on the 200 block of Dunham Drive in Derry Township, at 9:02 p.m. after receiving calls.

Hershey Volunteer Fire Company PIO David Sassaman said all four sides of the building were on fire when the first crews arrived.

Image courtesy of Hershey Volunteer Fire Department PIO-48

A hydrant connected to a tanker truck and three aerial towers were used to extinguish the flames, according to Sassaman.

As of 11:02 p.m., a majority of the fire has been put out, but fire crews are expected to remain on the scene for another hour or two to put out hot spots, Sassaman said.

No injuries, civilian or firefighter, have been reported.