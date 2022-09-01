DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township Police are looking for a missing man.

The Derry Township Police Department, Dauphin County, is searching for Gerald Maguire, a 75-year-old white male described as six feet tall, 240 pounds, with blue eyes, white hair, and wearing unknown clothing.

Maguire is operating a silver GMC Terrain, bearing Maryland registration 59896HT. Maguire was last seen in the area of Chocolate Ave. in Derry Township on Aug. 31 at approximately 7 a.m. He is possibly traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Maguire is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202.