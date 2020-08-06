Destination Carlisle launches app with virtual guide to downtown

CARLISLE, PA. (WHTM) — The nonprofit Destination Carlisle has launched the Virtual Guide to Downtown Carlisle.

The app can be used on phones, tablets and computers.

It helps people find restaurants, stores, parking, baby changing stations, public restrooms, photo stops, local history, activities and other insider information.

People can use location services to find places closest to them, and can put in specific requests, like where to find a vegan meal.

Users are welcome to add photos, videos and tips to the guide.

Destination Carlisle founder and Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy owner Stephanie Patterson Gilbert spent hundreds of hours developing the app, with the help of other local business owners and community members.

“During COVID-19’s shut down and affect on our downtown small businesses, we hope this serves as a beacon of hope to them and to our community,” said Patterson Gilbert.

Details on how to access the app can be found on Destination Carlisle’s website.