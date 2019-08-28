Development, construction improvements planned for 322

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dirt has just started moving in what’s billed as an 83-thousand square foot shopping center on 322, just off of 222, known as Ephrata Crossings.

A hotel and Panera Bread are already confirmed for the space and more are expected to be announced soon.

“It kind of worrying me since because there is a lot of traffic,” Oryama Krug, who lives near the project, said. “It’s getting worse every day.”

Klug said she already has a tough time pulling onto 322 even without the new development finished.

“The whole traffic line is moving bumper to bumper for maybe about half an hour,” Klug explained.

The developer for the project has applied for more than $2-million in state grants to make improvements to 322.

According to PennDOT some of the improvements will include realigned roadways, which would add longer turning lanes.

Beth Weaver, who also lives close to the project, has its own suggestions on how to improve traffic.

“They should make another roadway, or something, to bypass Ephrata going through town,” she told abc27 News.

A PennDOT spokesperson told abc27 News that it doesn’t appear adding lanes to 322 will be needed. That’s because PennDOT is also working on a $7-million dollar reconstruction of the nearby intersection with 222.

PennDOT is planning on building a diverging diamond which is expected to also keep some traffic flowing.

PennDOT says construction on the diverging diamond is expected to be finished sometime in 2020.