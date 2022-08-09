CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Before the president of Dickinson College, John Jones, took his role in education, he was a federal judge; Now, he wonders if the FBI is looking at a bigger picture when it comes to the raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“It’s hard for me to believe that given all the filters that the search warrant had to go through, that they’re simply looking for classified documents for the sake of looking for classified documents in order to potentially charge former president Trump with violating the records act. I think, and this is just a hunch, that there may be more there,” said Jones.

Jones elaborated, saying the FBI may think something in the classified documents is problematic. Despite what is going on, Jones says the Justice Department does not take this kind of action lightly.

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate marked a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of the law enforcement scrutiny of the former president, but the Florida operation is just one part of one investigation related to Trump and his time in office.

The potential legal peril from multiple quarters comes as Trump lays the groundwork for another presidential run in 2024. He has denied any wrongdoing and worked to cast Monday’s search as a weaponization of the criminal justice system and a political ploy to keep from another term in office, though the Biden White House said it had no awareness and the current FBI director was originally appointed by Trump.