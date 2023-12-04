(WHTM) — When people think of the Grand Canyon, they probably think of the one out west with its bands of red rock and its enormous size. But did you know that Pennsylvania has a geological feature that is also considered the be a “Grand Canyon.”

The Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania is called the Pine Creek Gorge and is located in Tioga and Lycoming Counties. Two state parks are on opposite sides of the canyon: Leonard Harrison State Park and Colton Point State Park. The gorge is 47 miles long and is 1,000 feet deep. According to Visit Potter-Tioga, at the southern end, the canyon reaches a depth of 1,450 feet.

The area was recognized in 1968 when it was designated to be a National Nature Landmark by the US government. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the gorge was cut during the Ice Age as a result of water overflowing from a former glacial lake and eroding a rock formation between the two state parks.

The Wellsboro, Pennsylvania website states that the exposed rock formations look similar to those that are found out west in the Grand Canyon. These formations are normally best seen before May or after October.

In the gorge runs Pine Creek, which flows into the Susquehanna River. Many water activities such as rafting kayaking or fishing can be done along the creek. There is also a Pine Creek Rail trail, which is a 62-mile trail that runs along the creek.

More information regarding Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon can be found here.