Dillsburg couple on cruise ship quarantined because of coronavirus headed back to US

Media gather outside the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government was considering testing everyone remaining on board and crew on the Diamond Princess, which would require them to remain aboard until results were available. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (WHTM/AP) — A couple from Dillsburg aboard a cruise ship under quarantine because of the coronavirus is expected to return to the United States this weekend.

The United States government has agreed to fly Americans onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship back home as long they are not showing any signs of coronavirus. They also have to agree to a two-week quarantine in Texas or California.

William and Colette Smedley were celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary. They started their vacation in January. They were supposed to finish their vacation in Japan on February 3.

When someone got off the ship in Hong Kong and tested positive for the coronavirus they ship was put under quarantine.

Around 285 onboard have now tested positive for coronavirus.