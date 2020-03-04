Dillsburg couple returns home after coronavirus extends overseas trip

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dillsburg couple under quarantine for weeks because of the coronavirus is now back home in the Midstate.

William and Collete Smedley were celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary aboard the Diamond Princess. They visited places like Singapore and Vietnam.

They were planning on ending their trip in Japan on February 3 but the ship was put under quarantine.

More than 700 passengers and crew members were diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

During that time, the Smedley’s were forced to stay in their 10×20 interior room getting out only occasional for a power walk for an hour.

The U.S. government stepped in and evacated the Americans on board but they could not return home right away. The Smedley’s were under quarantine at a military base in San Antonio, Texas where their temperatures were taken every day.

During this entire ordeal, the Smedley’s never developed any symptoms.

They made it back home to the Midstate on Wednesday morning but not before experiencing one more problem, William’s luggage was lost.