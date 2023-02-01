HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The age-old debate of who has the best chicken wings has always been a touchy subject that tends to result in some pretty passionate arguments. To help avoid these arguments, abc27 compiled a list that includes the top ten rated places to pick up some wings in Harrisburg, according to Yelp.

It should be noted that this list only includes restaurants that have at least 10 reviews on Yelp.

Rubbin’ Meats – 1025 Market St. (10 reviews) Right Pizza – 724 Colonial Rd. (15 reviews) The Original Hot Dog Factory – 317 Market St. (22 reviews) Seppe’s Pizza Junction – 18 S. Enola Dr. Enola (15 reviews) Boulevard Pizza – 1170 Eisenhower Blvd. (50 reviews) Roberto’s Pizza – 3970 Jonestown Rd. (40 reviews) Nick’s 114 Café – 114 Bridge St. (119 reviews) Pizza Delight – 5840 Derry St. (14 reviews) Dickey’s Barbeque Pit – 3401 Hartzdale Dr. (57 reviews) Zembie’s – 226 N 2nd St. (53 reviews)

